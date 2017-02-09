Team news: Banner hand debuts to Sixmilebridge duo
09 February 2017
Clare's Jamie Shanahan.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Clare joint bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have handed out two debuts for Sunday's Allianz League opener against Cork.
Sixmilebridge duo Jamie Shanahan (left half-back) and Cathal Malone (left half-forward) will make their league bows with the Banner County when the Rebels visit Ennis.
It has been confirmed tonight that Pat O'Connor will be team-captain for 2017.
O'Connor is currently out injured and Tony Kelly will deputise for the Tubber clubman this weekend.
Clare (Allianz HL v Cork): Donal Tuohy; Jack Browne, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; Shane Golden, Tony Kelly; John Conlon, Podge Collins, Cathal Malone; Aron Shanagher, David Reidy, Shane O’Donnell.