Team news: Orchard show three changes 09 February 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

The Armagh team for Sunday's Allianz League tie with Laois shows three changes from the one that drew with Sligo last weekend.

Experienced trio Paul Hughes, Aidan Forker and Aaron Findon come into the side for Shea Heffron, Ciaran Higgins and Ben Crealey as Kieran McGeeney's charges welcome the O'Moore County to the Athletic Grounds.

A last-minute penalty denied the Orchard County an opening round victory at Markievicz Park.

Armagh (Allianz FL v Laois): Matthew McNeice; Mark Shields, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Aidan Forker, Niall Rowland, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Aaron Findon; Niall Grimley, Conor White, Stefan Campbell; Anthony Duffy, Ethan Rafferty, Oisin MacIomhair.

