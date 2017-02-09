Team news: Farney men keep winning formula 09 February 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Monaghan's Darren Hughes after scoring a goal against Mayo.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Monaghan are unchanged for Sunday's Allianz League clash against neighbours Cavan in Castleblayney.

Manager Malachy O'Rourke has kept faith with the same team that started in the 1-11 to 0-12 victory over Mayo in the opening round last Saturday.

Conor McManus and Darren Hughes were in inspiring form as the Farney men opened their Division 1 campaign with a merited success in Castlebar.

Talisman McManus finished with 0-6 to his name while Hughes hit 1-1 in a man-of-the-match performance from midfield.

Currin's Jack McCarron is named on the bench after being absent last weekend.

Monaghan (Allianz FL v Cavan): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy, Neil McAdam, Colin Walshe; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Karl O'Connell, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Conor McCarthy, Thomas Kerr, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, James Mealiff, Owen Coyle, Brian Greenan, Niall McKeown, Aaron Lynch, Dermot Malone, Owen Duffy, Ryan McAnespie, Jack McCarron, Barry McGinn.

