Team news: Laois make three changes 09 February 2017





Laois' David Conway and Kieran Lillis celebrate.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Laois' David Conway and Kieran Lillis celebrate.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Laois boss Peter Creedon has made three changes to his team for Sunday's Allianz League encounter with Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Kieran Lillis, Cormac Murphy and Ruairi O'Connor come into the fold in place of Alan Farrell, Eoin Lowry and David Conway following last Saturday's twelve-point loss to Louth at O'Moore Park.

Laois (Allianz FL v Armagh): Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Eoin Buggie, Kieran Lillis, Stephen Attride; Colm Begley, Danny Luttrell; Cormac Murphy, Ambrose Doran, Niall Donoher; Ruairi O'Connor, Donal Kingston, Kevin Meaney.

