Team news: Lilywhites unchanged 09 February 2017





Kildare's Ben McCormack.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kildare's Ben McCormack.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Kildare have unveiled their team for Sunday's Allianz League tie against Cork in Newbridge and it is unchanged from the one that beat Meath by ten-points.

Manager Cian O'Neill has unsurprisingly decided to stick with the same fifteen players that started last weekend's 3-17 to 0-16 opening round defeat of their neighbours.

Ben McCormack will wear the number fifteen jersey once again after marking his league debut with 1-3 in Navan, while centre-forward Niall Kelly shot 2-2.

Kildare (Allianz FL v Cork): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack.

