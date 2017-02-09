Team news: Lynch absent for Oak Leafers 09 February 2017





Derry's Mark Lynch against Meath.

Mark Lynch is a notable absentee from the Derry team named to face Meath in the Allianz League at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

The former team-captain doesn't feature in Damian Barton's match-day squad for the trip to Navan despite having played the full 70+ minutes of last weekend's opening round draw against Clare.

A James Kielt point deep into injury-time earned the Oak Leafers a share of the spoils with the Banner County at Celtic Park.

Barton has made two changes which see goalkeeper Ben McKinless, who will make his first league start, and left corner-forward Danny Tallon replace Thomas Mallon and Lynch respectively.

Derry (Allianz FL v Meath): Ben McKinless; Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Ronan Murphy; Neil Forester, Michael McEvoy, Peter Hagan; Conor McAtamney, James Kielt; Enda Lynn, Niall Loughlin, Carlus McWilliams; Benny Heron, Emmett McGuckin, Danny Tallon.

Subs: Thomas Mallon, Oisin Duffin, Ryan Bell, Oisin Hegarty, Jack Doherty, Patrick Coney, Conor McGrogan, Barry Grant, Gavin O’Neill, Michael Warnock, Niall Toner.

