Team news: Donnelly to miss Dubs clash 09 February 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Mattie Donnelly has been ruled out of Tyrone's Allianz League clash against Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star suffered his second concussion in seven months during last weekend's 0-18 to 1-9 opening round victory over Roscommon in Omagh.

Donnelly has been excluded from Mickey Harte's match-day panel for the meeting with the reigning league and All-Ireland champions at headquarters.

Team-captain Peter Harte reverts from left half-forward to centre-back to cover for the Trillick clubman.

There are two changes in personnel from the last day as Niall Morgan replaces Michael O'Neill between the posts.

Padraig McNulty comes into midfield to partner Colm Cavanagh with Declan McClure now wearing the number twelve jersey.

Tyrone (Allianz FL v Dublin): Niall Morgan; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Peter Harte, Jonathan Monroe; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Declan McClure; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Ronan O'Neill.

Subs: Mickey O’Neill, Mark Bradley, Lee Brennan, Rory Brennan, Sean Cavanagh, Conal McCann, Aidan McCrory, Cahir McCullagh, Hugh Pat McGeary, Justin McMahon, David Mulgrew, Frank Burns, Ronan McHugh.

