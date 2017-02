King to lead Laois hurlers 09 February 2017





Laois' John Lennon and Ross King.

Ross King has been appointed Laois senior hurling captain for 2017.

The Rathdowney Errill clubman will lead out the O'Moore County this year but is set to miss their Allianz League Division 1B opener against Kerry in Tralee on Sunday as he recovers from cellulitis.

23-year-old King succeeds Ballinakill's Charles Dwyer and Portlaoise's Cahir Healy in the role.