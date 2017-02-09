Galway draws: Last year's SHC finalists drawn together

09 February 2017

The Gort and St Thomas teams march behind the St Patrick's Brass band before the 2016 Galway SHC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.
©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Last year's finalists have been drawn together in the same group for the 2017 Galway senior hurling championship.

Holders St Thomas', who were beaten in the All-Ireland semi-final last Saturday, will face Gort in Group B.

Gort had the upperhand when the sides met in the group stages last May but St Thomas reversed the form in the decider.

2016 semi-finalists Craughwell and Loughrea are set to meet in Group A.

The draws for the county senior B, intermediate and minor A championships were also all made this evening.


Senior A

Group A: Craughwell, Loughrea, Liam Mellows, Tommy Larkins, Cappataggle, Mullagh

Group B: Padraig Pearses, Portumna, Sarsfields, Gort, Turloughmore, St Thomas


Senior B

Group A: Carnmore, Beagh, Ardrahan, Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry, Castlegar, Clarinbridge

Group B: Moycullen, Athenry, Killimordaly, Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Abbeyknockmoy


Intermediate

Group A: Kilconeiron Castlegar, Meelick-Eyrecourt, Clarinbridge, Kinvara, Oranmore-Maree, Kiltormer

Group B: An Spidéal, Annaghdown, Killimor, Ballindereen, Kilbeacanty, Rahoon-Newcastle


Minor A

Group A: Ballygar, Turloughmore, Castlegar, Liam Mellows, Kilnadeema-Leitrim

Group B: Kilconieron, Clarinbridge, Athenry, Meelick-Eyrecourt, Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry




Most Read Stories

Video: Sigerson Cup champs run riot

Dubs on a different level, concedes McHugh

Ice Hockey star swaps puck for sliotar in 'The Toughest Trade'

'They put us back on our arses at times'

Team news: Injuries force Rossies to make changes

Breffni men braced for 'huge game', says McDermott


Android app on Google Play