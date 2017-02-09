Galway draws: Last year's SHC finalists drawn together 09 February 2017





The Gort and St Thomas teams march behind the St Patrick's Brass band before the 2016 Galway SHC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. The Gort and St Thomas teams march behind the St Patrick's Brass band before the 2016 Galway SHC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Last year's finalists have been drawn together in the same group for the 2017 Galway senior hurling championship.

Holders St Thomas', who were beaten in the All-Ireland semi-final last Saturday, will face Gort in Group B.

Gort had the upperhand when the sides met in the group stages last May but St Thomas reversed the form in the decider.

2016 semi-finalists Craughwell and Loughrea are set to meet in Group A.

The draws for the county senior B, intermediate and minor A championships were also all made this evening.



Senior A

Group A: Craughwell, Loughrea, Liam Mellows, Tommy Larkins, Cappataggle, Mullagh

Group B: Padraig Pearses, Portumna, Sarsfields, Gort, Turloughmore, St Thomas



Senior B

Group A: Carnmore, Beagh, Ardrahan, Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry, Castlegar, Clarinbridge

Group B: Moycullen, Athenry, Killimordaly, Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Abbeyknockmoy



Intermediate

Group A: Kilconeiron Castlegar, Meelick-Eyrecourt, Clarinbridge, Kinvara, Oranmore-Maree, Kiltormer

Group B: An Spidéal, Annaghdown, Killimor, Ballindereen, Kilbeacanty, Rahoon-Newcastle



Minor A

Group A: Ballygar, Turloughmore, Castlegar, Liam Mellows, Kilnadeema-Leitrim

Group B: Kilconieron, Clarinbridge, Athenry, Meelick-Eyrecourt, Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry