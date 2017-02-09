Join the Club Players Association 09 February 2017





Executive member Kevin Nolan, Secretary Declan Brennan, Chairman Micheal Briody and executive member Aaron Kernan at the launch of the Club Players Association in Ballyboden St Enda's.

The Club Players’ Association was created to represent the club person’s voice in the GAA.

The Club Players’ Association's core objective is to establish a regular playing season for clubs.

We want to achieve a fair balance in the fixtures of club and county teams, resulting in a properly structured fixtures calendar of club players the length and breath of Ireland.

We are calling on the GAA at all levels to come together to Fix the Fixtures. We are ready and willing to work with whoever we can, whenever we are called upon, and do whatever it takes to achieve this within the GAA.

As a club player:

- Do you know when your season will finish?

- Do you know when you can book a holiday or weekend away?

- Do you ever go training not knowing when your next game would be?



The Club Players’ Association has been established to stop these scenarios from happening.

The voice of the club person must be heard. It is no longer enough to say the club is the most important unit in the Association, we want to see real progress to protect our clubs and their players. The current fixtures have grown, we all agree that a solution is required.

The current situation affects all club people not just players and that is why we are calling all GAA club members to register with the Club Players’ Association today at www.gaaclubplayers.com.

Together we can ‘Fix The Fixtures’ and create a new future for our games before it is too late.

For further information and registration visit www.gaaclubplayers.com