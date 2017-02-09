Team news: Injuries force Rossies to make changes 09 February 2017





Leitrim's Paddy Maguire and Fintan Cregg of Roscommon.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Leitrim's Paddy Maguire and Fintan Cregg of Roscommon.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Injuries have forced Roscommon manager Kevin McStay to make changes to his side for Sunday’s Allianz League clash at home to Donegal.

Ultan Harney, who sustained an injury playing for DCU in the Sigerson Cup yesterday, and David Murray, who picked up an injury in last weekend’s defeat to Tyrone, will miss the Tir Chonaill men’s visit while Niall Daly has been dropped to the bench.

Coming into the side are John McManus at left half-back and Shane Killoran, who replaced Kevin Higgins after 24 minutes in Omagh, at right half-forward, respectively, while Elphin’s Fintan Cregg has been named at full-forward in a straight swap for Harney.

Sunday’s game marks the first game to be played at Dr Hyde Park since flooding issues at the venue last year. Throw-in is at 2pm.

Roscommon (FL 1 v Donegal): Colm Lavin; Seanie McDermott, Thomas Featherstone, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Sean Mullooly, John McManus; Kevin Higgins, Tadhg O'Rourke; Shane Killoran, Ciarain Murtagh, Enda Smith; Donie Smith, Fintan Cregg, Conor Devaney.

