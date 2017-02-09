Sigerson Cup: UL return to semis at DIT's expense 09 February 2017





Wins for IT Sligo and Garda College in the Sigerson Cup. Wins for IT Sligo and Garda College in the Sigerson Cup.

UL advanced into the finals weekend of the Sigerson Cup this afternoon with a 0-10 to 0-7 victory over DIT on home turf.

Second-half points from Fergal Boland, Niall McDermott, Gearoid Hegarty and Mickey Geaney helped the winners to victory on this occasion as they outscored their Dublin counterparts by 0-4 to 0-1 to earn their second semi-final berth in two years.

DIT had looked the more likely side after the opening 25 minutes, as points from Liam Irwin (2 frees), Glenn O’Reilly and Brendan O’Keeffe (free) had them 0-6 to 0-3 in front but the visitors rallied to pull level by the break.

Cavan forward McDermott landed a free before Limerick hurler Hegarty drove over a tremendous score and another from Shane Ryan sent the teams in level on 0-6 each.

The hosts would go on to dominate large portions of the second-half and got the required scores in the process to set-up a semi-final showdown with holders UCD next Friday week, February 17th, with the winners advancing to the following day’s final against either St Mary’s or UCC.

UL - C O’Driscoll; C Long, J Mullins, D Brosnan; P White, L Boland, P Lillis; G Hegarty (0-2), C Sheehan; F Boland (0-2), M Geaney (0-1), B O’Keeffe (0-2f); S Ryan (0-1), D Daly, N McDermott (0-2f). Subs: S Courtney for D Brosnan, C O’Dea for S Ryan, J Naughton for N McDermott.

DIT - L Molloy; S Clayton, C McGill, L Hughes; G Guilfoyle, A Waters, G O'Reilly (0-1); T Corcoran, C Thompson (0-1); C Kavanagh, C O'Shea, E Flanagan; C Madden (0-1), L Irwin (0-3f), K O’Gara (0-1). Subs: D McAllister for C Madden, R Scott for C Thompson (BC).

Referee - J Molloy.