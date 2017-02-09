McKenna: we owe London one 09 February 2017





Antrim's Niall McKenna Antrim's Niall McKenna

Antrim forward Niall McKenna says they owe London a defeat in their Allianz League opener this weekend after last year’s two-point loss to the Exiles.

The 1-21 to 1-19 upset proved to be PJ O’Mullan’s last game in charge of the Saffrons and McKenna feels that the team must set the tone early when London visit Corrigan Park on Sunday for their Division 2A opener.

“We owe them one after last year,” the Sarsfields clubman is quoted saying by BelfastMediaGroup.com. “It is a good way to start the league – you couldn’t ask for a better game and to be playing them at home as well.

“It was terrible in the dressing room after the game. I think we took them for granted – we underestimated them. When we went out and they put it up to us, it was a shock to the system. It was a terrible journey home.

“They were good and they were in good shape. This year, with the training we have been doing, hopefully we can just blow them out of the water.

“We need to set a marker down for this league and show people that this is going to be our year and we have more about us this year.”

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.