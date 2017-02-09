O'Donnell relishing Croker clash 09 February 2017





Dublin defender Eoghan O’Donnell believes there is no better way for the team to kick off their Allianz League campaign than against Tipperary at Croke Park.

Ger Cunningham’s new-look side will face the All-Ireland champions at HQ on Saturday evening (throw-in 5pm) without the services of their Cuala contingent and a number of veterans that have opted away from the squad.

O’Donnell, who made his senior debut against Tipp in Thurles last year, feels that it presents younger players in the squad with the perfect opportunity to impress.

“It has been difficult but there is nothing like giving a young lad a chance to step up and take it and that is exactly what has been done,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“There are lads driving it on that you would never expect and they are never going to do that if you have some of the other well-known names (still involved).

“And where else would you want to be than playing against the All-Ireland champions in Croke Park.”

He added: “We feel prepared for it. We’ve done an awful lot of hurling work. Other years we’ve been focusing on the gym or running work, but this year we’ve been really, really emphasising the touch and striking hurling so there is no better place to show that off than Croke Park.”

