Wexford's Lee Chin.

Wexford's Lee Chin.

Wexford hurling star Lee Chin is hoping there will be a buck in the trend when Limerick come to visit this Sunday.

The Treaty men have had the Slayneysiders’ number in league meetings over the last couple of years and Chin says a defeat at Wexford Park will be long overdue for the visitors in their Division 1B opener this weekend.

“It is a massive game. We haven’t really gotten over Limerick in the last number of years,” the Faythe Harriers clubman told the Irish Daily Star.

“They’ve always nipped us or I suppose some years they put us back on our arses at times. Then there were other years where there was a point or two in it.

“We know this year that we’ll really have to up our game against Limerick. It’s a very tough start to the league and it doesn’t get any easier after that with the second game against Galway.”

On the new set-up under Davy Fitzgerald, Chin added: “We love it. At the moment we are loving every bit of it anyway, with the training and experience that Davy is bringing and his backroom team.”

