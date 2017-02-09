Dubs on a different level, concedes McHugh 09 February 2017





Martin McHugh.

©INPHO/Kieran Murray. Martin McHugh.©INPHO/Kieran Murray.

University of Ulster manager Martin McHugh says Dublin are at a different level with regards to the players they have available to them.

Speaking after his side’s Sigerson Cup quarter-final defeat to UCD yesterday, the former Donegal All-Ireland winner said that the 1-18 to 0-9 loss against the holders, who had Dublin senior stars Michael Fitzsimmons, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion in their line-out, was defining of the margin between the capital and other counties.

“It just shows the level Dublin are at,” McHugh told The Irish News afterwards.

“Other counties would love to have the players that they have available to them.

“It’s probably scary from an Ulster point of view – we’d only three Ulster counties winning at the weekend (in the National League) and one of them was Fermanagh beating Down.”

UCD now await the winners of this afternoon’s quarter-final clash between UL and DIT (throw-in 2pm).