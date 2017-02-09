Kiely keeps door open for Nash 09 February 2017





Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has kept the door open for Barry Nash should the full-forward seek a return to the panel.

Nash’s decision to opt out of Kiely’s panel for “personal reasons” was revealed over the weekend and the Shannonsiders boss has predicted that he won’t be the only player to depart the squad as the season progresses.

“If he wants to return, we will sit down with him and discuss that,” Kiely said at the launch of the Allianz Hurling League in Croke Park.

He continued: "He won't be the last. Stuff crops up and that's the bottom line. It was his decision, his decision to withdraw and at the end of the day, it is still very early in our preparations. It is only 12 weeks into what will hopefully be a three-year term, so it is very early days.

"I have no doubt that Barry will have a major part to play in the years ahead, who knows, maybe even at some point later this year, he may find himself in a position to return to training. If he wants to return, we will sit down with him and discuss that."