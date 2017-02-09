Breffni men braced for 'huge game', says McDermott 09 February 2017





Monaghan's Padraic Keenan and Niall McDermott of Cavan ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton Monaghan's Padraic Keenan and Niall McDermott of Cavan ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

Cavan forward Niall McDermott says Monaghan’s surprise victory over Mayo last weekend has raised the stakes ahead of Sunday’s derby in Castleblayney.

The Ballinagh sharpshooter contributed 0-2 in the Breffni men’s defeat to Dublin in round one and feels that a loss against Malachy O’Rourke’s men this weekend would see the points’ margin become too wide between the neighbouring counties from a Cavan perspective.

“It's a huge game with them winning,” McDermott is quoted saying in The Irish News. “They'll be on four points if they win, that's a four-point turnaround so it's massive for us, a local derby and we'll definitely be looking at that as a game we want to win.

“It's great to be back in Division One but we knew it was going to be a baptism of fire against the Dubs. I thought for a good part of the day we stuck in it but a good few mistakes, bringing the ball into the tackle, cost us a lot and then it allowed them to pick a few scores off.”

Last Sunday’s defeat to Dublin saw McDermott making his return for the Breffni County at full-forward after a year-long lay-off with injury and he says he’s keen on becoming a regular in Mattie McGleenan’s starting line-up.

“It's brilliant to get back,” he said. “I suppose it was a very long year, doing rehab for the whole year and this is what you were looking to get back for.

“I was disappointed to be taken off but it's brilliant to be back in the fold and involved again. I'll be working harder now in training to try and nail down a position.”