'It's either sink or swim' for Dubs' young guns - Keaney 09 February 2017





Former Dublin hurling star Conal Keaney says the lack of experience in the current squad is a concern.

Ger Cunningham’s side embark on their Allianz League campaign on Saturday when they take on Tipperary at Croke Park and along with ace forward Danny Sutcliffe, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2015, Cunningham is set to be without his Cuala contingent for the clash with the All-Ireland champions.

“You look at the players that aren’t there, Paul Ryan, Shane Durkin, Johnny McCaffrey, Peter Kelly, Joey Boland, you could rattle them all off,” Keaney told RTE Sport.

“They were the main leaders in the team under Anthony Daly not so long ago. That’s the way Ger Cunningham wants to go with his team, he wants to go with youth.

"Time will tell how that will go for him. You could probably name a Dublin team at the weekend where there could be a debutant in every line, which is very strange.

“It could be very worrying. It’s also a chance for those young lads. There are great hurlers in Dublin. Maybe throwing them into the deep-end isn’t the right thing to do at this stage of their career, but it’s either sink or swim for them for a lot of them now.

“It’s not as if they don’t have any leaders at all. They still have the Gary Maguires, the Liam Rushes, Chris Crummeys, they are great leaders as it is.”