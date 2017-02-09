Tally hails 'massive' St Mary's win 09 February 2017





St Mary’s boss Paddy Tally lauded his players’ effort after they stunned DCU to advance to the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup against UCC.

The Belfast college upset 9/2 odds to down the 2015 champions in a thrilling encounter which finished 2-14 to 2-13 after extra time at the DCU Sportsgrounds and afterwards a proud Tally described his side’s performance as “very satisfying”.

“That’s a massive result for us because it’s as hard as it gets in Sigerson – to come to DCU for it to go to extra-time and then win it,” he told The Irish News.

“Two years ago DCU came to us in Belfast. It went to extra-time and they beat us by a point or two, so we knew it was going to be very tight, so we are just delighted to come through it.”

He added: “We knew we had the game to give DCU trouble and it just took a massive effort to come through a game like that and our boys really rose to it.

“We have a system and when we play the system well we are effective but when we deviate we can be caught.

“We came ready today. It’s very satisfying from a coaching point of view… our boys wouldn’t be as well-known as them (DCU’s stars), so it takes a wee bit of belief as well.”