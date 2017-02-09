McKaigue fine with underdogs' tag 09 February 2017





©INPHO/Gerry McManus. Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue with Patrick Begley of St. Kiernan's.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

Slaughtneil star Chrissy McKaigue says he and his team mates recognise how much they will be “up against it” in Saturday’s All-Ireland club SFC semi-final against St Vincent’s.

The Derry champions are currently priced as 15/8 underdogs to end their Dublin counterparts’ hopes of winning a fourth All-Ireland crown and despite his side having come through Ulster in convincing fashion, McKaigue accepts that they and Dr Crokes are the outsiders this weekend.

“Definitely, them and Corofin are always tipped to be in the final,” he says. “But we’ve been underdogs before and you just can’t read too much into that. I think the four teams left in the football at the minute all have experience at being at this level before.

“I think that can’t be under-estimated because in 2014 we were almost a wee bit shell-shocked, because we went into an environment, you went into an atmosphere that you hadn’t experienced before.

“Like I said, you expect nothing easy at this stage, nothing easy at this stage. Ballinderry played them in 2013 in Newry, the same venue so they’ll have experience of playing Derry clubs before but we understand how much we are up against it.

“We understand how good Vincent’s are, but there’s nothing we can do about that. We just have to play the way we play and bring our best to the game.”