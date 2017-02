Video: Sigerson Cup champs run riot 09 February 2017





UCD's Jack McCaffrey tackles UUJ's Ryan McAnspie ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey UCD's Jack McCaffrey tackles UUJ's Ryan McAnspie ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey

See a fantastic second-half display from UCD yesterday, scoring 1-8 without reply at UU in the Independent.ie Sigerson Cup.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA