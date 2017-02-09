Broken cheekbone sidelines McManus 09 February 2017





Antrim's Neil McManus with Joey Holden of Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Antrim's Neil McManus with Joey Holden of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Antrim hurlers look set to be without ace forward Neil McManus for the opening three games of their Allianz League campaign.

The Cushendall clubman has been sidelined with a broken cheekbone injury which he sustained whilst on duty for the Saffrons against Tipperary last Sunday week.

Sunday will see the Ulster champions kicking off their Division 2A campaign at home to London and McManus is also expected to miss their trip to Carlow on February 19 and Kildare’s visit to Ballycastle on March 5.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, McManus stated that pushing for promotion will be top of the agenda for the team in the coming weeks.

"From the get-go, that's what we are going to be interested in," he said. "It is going to be extremely competitive and we will not be the only county eyeing promotion.

"We are probably not even promotion favourites but we believe we are capable of putting a serious challenge in place. I know we have the hurlers to do it. More importantly the desire is there. People have committed and people are starting to buy into what it is to be an Antrim hurler and what a privilege that is."