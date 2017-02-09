Cats captaincy 'no real big deal' for Bergin 09 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Loughlin Gaels' Mark Bergin celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mark Bergin says he won’t be expected to do anything different after being named Kilkenny’s new senior hurling captain for 2017.

The 27-year-old has been named Cats’ captain by virtue of his club O’Loughlin Gaels' county senior championship success and becomes the fourth man from the club to skipper the black and amber county in 15 years.

"It's no real big deal,” Bergin said at Kilkenny’s Glanbia sponsorship launch yesterday. "It changes nothing in terms of the Kilkenny set-up, you just go in and you work hard and there’s leaders there already. You're not expected to do anything different.

"You're just expected to work hard and you're in the wrong place if you're happy to sit on the bench. You're there because you want to work hard and add to Kilkenny, add to the team. You only do that by starting and that's what you want.

"It's not something that I've sat down and said, 'I have to do this or that'. It's just up to myself and the lads around to do the talking as well. I might not necessarily be a talker, but if you work hard you'll get the rewards and that's what the plan is. There's no change to last year really."