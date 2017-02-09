Treaty men down four for Wexford trip 09 February 2017





Limerick's Shane Dowling shoots at the Clare goal.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's Shane Dowling shoots at the Clare goal.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely is set to be without four of his most experienced players for Sunday’s Allianz League opener against Wexford.

The Limerick Leader reports that Shane Dowling (illness), Tom Condon (rib), Kevin Downes (cruciate ligament) and Gavin O’Mahony (broken thumb) have all been ruled out for the trip to Innovate Wexford Park as the Shannonsiders embark on their Division 1B campaign.

It means that Kiely, who also recently confirmed Barry Nash’s departure from the squad, will likely look to the youth to fill the void left by the injured quartet.

Last year’s minor captain Kyle Hayes and former Limerick footballer Stephen Cahill are amongst those thought to be in with a shout for a starting place against the Slayneysiders on Sunday.