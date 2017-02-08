Galway draws: Corofin to face Cortoon 08 February 2017





Corofin's Conor Cunningham, Daithi Burke, Ciaran McGrath and Alan Burke celebrate.

Corofin's Conor Cunningham, Daithi Burke, Ciaran McGrath and Alan Burke celebrate.

The draws for the Galway senior and intermediate football championships were made this evening.

The all-conquering Corofin - who captured their eight county SFC title in eleven years last October and will meet Dr Crokes of Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday - have been pitted against Cortoon Shamrocks.

2016 beaten finalists have been drawn with Milltown.

Galway SFC draw

St Michaels v Leitir Móir

Monivea-Abbey v Kilconly

Salthill-Knocknacara v Milltown

Moycullen v Mícheál Breathnach

Annaghdown v Killererin

Caltra v St James

Killannin v Tuam Stars

Caherlistrane v Barna

Cortoon Shamrocks v Corofin

Mountbellew-Moylough v An Cheathrú Rua



Galway IFC draw

Oileáin Árann v Clifden

Athenry v Glenamaddy

Carna-Caiseal v Oranmore-Maree

Dunmore v Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Claregalway v Oughterard

Ballinasloe v Headford

St Brendans v An Spidéal

Williamstown v Menlough