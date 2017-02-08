Galway draws: Corofin to face Cortoon
08 February 2017
Corofin's Conor Cunningham, Daithi Burke, Ciaran McGrath and Alan Burke celebrate.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.
The draws for the Galway senior and intermediate football championships were made this evening.
The all-conquering Corofin - who captured their eight county SFC title in eleven years last October and will meet Dr Crokes of Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday - have been pitted against Cortoon Shamrocks.
2016 beaten finalists have been drawn with Milltown.
Galway SFC draw
St Michaels v Leitir Móir
Monivea-Abbey v Kilconly
Salthill-Knocknacara v Milltown
Moycullen v Mícheál Breathnach
Annaghdown v Killererin
Caltra v St James
Killannin v Tuam Stars
Caherlistrane v Barna
Cortoon Shamrocks v Corofin
Mountbellew-Moylough v An Cheathrú Rua
Galway IFC draw
Oileáin Árann v Clifden
Athenry v Glenamaddy
Carna-Caiseal v Oranmore-Maree
Dunmore v Kilkerrin-Clonberne
Claregalway v Oughterard
Ballinasloe v Headford
St Brendans v An Spidéal
Williamstown v Menlough