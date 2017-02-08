Mayo SFC: Mitchels drawn in exact same group as last year! 08 February 2017





The Castlebar Mitchels players celebrate after retaining the Mayo SFC title.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. The Castlebar Mitchels players celebrate after retaining the Mayo SFC title.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The draw for the 2017 Mayo senior football championship took place this evening and has remarkably thrown up the exact same group as last year!

Reigning champions Castlebar Mitchels - chasing a three-in-a-row of Moclair Cups this season - have been grouped with Ballinrobe, Ballina Stephenites and Crossmolina Deel Rovers, whom they will face in the opening round, for the second year running!

Elsewhere, All-Ireland intermediate finalists Westport have been drawn with last year's runners-up Knockmore.

Mayo SFC draw

Group 1

Round 1

Charlestown v Knockmore

Garrymore v Westport

Group 2

Round 1

Breaffy v Davitts

Ballaghaderreen v Hollymount Carramore

Group 3

Round 1

Ballintubber v Kiltane

Claremorris v Aghamore

Group 4

Round 1

Ballinrobe v Ballina Stephenites

Crossmolina Deel Rovers v Castlebar Mitchels