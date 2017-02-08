Sigerson Cup: Mixed fortunes for Dublin and Belfast colleges 08 February 2017





UUJ's Eoin McHugh with Mick Fitzsimons of UCD close by.

UCD march on to the semi-final stages of this year's Sigerson Cup but DCU are out.

Holders UCD are Galway bound for this year's Sigerson Cup weekend after scoring a surprisingly comprehensive 1-18 to 0-9 victory over UUJ in Jordanstown this afternoon.

With Dublin trio Michael Fitzsimons, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion all influential, John Divilly's side ran out highly impressive 12 point winners over the Martin McHugh managed UUJ.

Conor McCarthy scored the only goal of the game late on in the second-half while the winners had Colm Basquel sent off beforehand.

Conor McCarthy's goal for UCD against UUJ. Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.



Meanwhile, St Mary's of Belfast lowered DCU's colours with a thrilling 2-14 to 2-13 extra-time quarter-final victory at the DCU Sportsgrounds.

Tyrone's Conor Meyler starred for St Mary's.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.



Despite conceding a brace of goals to Roscommon's Enda Smith, Paddy Tally's charges stayed the distance after Cathal McShane had come to their rescue with a late equaliser in normal time.

A Brian Og McGilligan goal gave them the best possible start to extra-time and they went on to record a memorable success.

The action continues this evening in IT Carlow where the hosts entertain UCC at 6pm, while the last remaining quarter-final between UL and DIT takes place in UL tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.

UCD - C Honan; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, N McInerney; C Mullally (0-1), S Coen, J McCaffrey; B O'Sullivan, J Barry (0-1); A McDonnell (0-4), C McCarthy (1-2), E Wallace (0-2); P Mannion (0-7, 6f), C Basquel, L Moran. Subs: J Rossiter for N McInerney, B McGinn (0-1f) for L Moran, T Hayes for A McDonnell, S O’Dea for E Wallace, E Lowry for C McCarthy.

UUJ - S Fox; R Brennan (0-1), R McNamee, M McEvoy; R McHugh, G McKinless, S Sheridan; N McKeever, F Burns; T O’Brien, E Rafferty (0-1), E McHugh (0-1); P McBrearty (0-5, 3f), R McAnespie (0-1), M Bradley. Subs: E Donnelly for E Rafferty, T Clarke for E McHugh.

Referee - P Hughes.

St Mary's - M Reid; K Mallon, A McKay, R Mooney; C Byrne (0-1), C Meyler (0-1), C Corrigan; O O’Neill (1-3, 0-3f), B Og McGilligan (1-0); C MacIomhair, C McCann (0-2), K McKernan (0-1); S McConville (0-1), C McShane (0-3), M Fitzpatrick (0-1). Subs: P Og McCrickard for C MacIomhair, J Hannigan for C Byrne, C Convery for M Fitzpatrick, C Quinn (0-1) for S McConville, A Nugent for C McCann.

DCU - S Mannion; Eoin Smith, P Durcan, S Lavin; B Kerr, K Feely, S Akram; C McGonagle, M Plunkett; D O'Connor, H McFadden, Enda Smith (2-1); J Durcan (0-1), N Murphy (0-8), R Burns. Subs: S O'Brien (0-1) for H McFadden, U Harney for J Durcan, S Carthy (0-1f) for M Plunkett, D Mannix for U Harney, J Mealiff for Eoin Smith, T Lahiff (0-1) for R Burns, J Durcan for C McGonagle, H McFadden for S Akram.

Referee - B Cawley.