O'Rourke: we have to get back down to earth now 08 February 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

By John P. Graham

Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke agreed that Sunday’s game against Cavan, just a week after their trip to Mayo, is akin to out of the frying pan and into the fire.

“It could be described that way definitely, but as I have said before, there are no easy games in this league.

“This is going to be a very tough match for us, we were delighted to get the two points in Castlebar last Saturday night, but we have to get back down to earth now and prepare for Sunday’s match.

“I have to say though we were able to report there were no serious injuries, there where knocks and bruises but I hope to be in a position that we are picking from an injury free panel later in the week.

“I suppose too on the good news front Micheal Bannigan is getting closer to fitness from his hamstring injury and Jack McCarron is certainly improving and getting very much into a position where he could play some part on Sunday.



“Cavan will be coming to Castleblayney believing that this is a game that they can win, they stated that openly before the start of the competition at all, that they will be targeting the Monaghan game as one to win.

“But they will also be coming to Castleblayney smarting from their defeat against Dublin and I sometimes believe that a team is more dangerous when you are meeting them immediately after they have lost, because the next game then is more of a must win situation for them.

“We will have to be ready for that and we will have to be determined in all aspects of our play right from the start and certainly better than we were the last time we played Cavan.

“Having said that we know what to expect so its a matter of being mentally and physically ready.

“We put in a good start in Castlebar last Saturday evening and we have to do a similar job now on Sunday in Castleblayney.

“We have to hit the ground running again but we have to be well organised because Cavan showed against Dublin that they can counter attack effectively.

“We will be looking for a slight improvement on our scoring return and I suppose people would say that we are over reliant on Conor McManus, but it’s great to have such a high quality forward playing for you.

“We do have other top-class attackers and I’m thinking in terms of Conor McCarthy who unfortunately had to be withdrawn at half-time last Saturday and there are other lads too who are pushing for places, so its a matter of accommodating all that and developing a system of play that suits that, so that we can maximise on our chances, but of course as always the team at this stage of the year is a work in progress.

“Sunday is another test against Monaghan’s keenest rivals and hopefully we can do better than the last time we met them back in 2013.”