"Tyrone would love it if they could beat Dublin" 08 February 2017





Dublin and Tyrone players collide during their Allianz FL clash at Croke Park in 2015.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin and Tyrone players collide during their Allianz FL clash at Croke Park in 2015.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Three time All-Ireland winner Philip Jordan is optimistic when it comes to the Red Hands chances of bringing Dublin's winning run to an end in Croke Park this Saturday evening.

Writing in a weekly column for rte.ie, Jordan states: “To paraphrase Kevin Keegan, Tyrone would love it if they could beat Dublin at Croke Park this weekend!

“The Dubs haven’t been beaten in League or Championship since the start of 2015 by Kerry - that’s two full years ago, an incredible run that ranks them up alongside the greatest teams we’ve seen and one that every side in the country will want to put a stop to.”

Will Tyrone be that side this weekend?

“Tyrone have a good record against them in big League games at Croke Park too - we beat them in the first game under floodlights there in ’07 and again in ’09 for the GAA’s 125 anniversary match.

“And I think Tyrone are in great shape to beat Dublin to end their two-year unbeaten run.

“Dublin cruised against Cavan last weekend in the end, though I didn’t think they were anywhere near their best. Naturally, they’re a fair bit behind the rest in terms of training and plenty of their most experienced players aren’t back in action yet.

“Oddly, I think losing this game, or any game soon, wouldn’t be a bad thing for Dublin. The longer they remain unbeaten, the more it’s going to become an issue and the harder it is going to be for them to avoid thinking about it.”