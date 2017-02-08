Draw a disappointment for Sheridan and Orchard 08 February 2017





Armagh's Stephen Sheridan with Conall Gallagher of Down.

Armagh's Stephen Sheridan says some 'poor decisions' came back to haunt them at the final whistle of last Sunday's Division 3 opener against Sligo.

The Orchard County had to settle for a share of the spoils after coughing up a six point lead in the last 10 minutes and, speaking to The Irish News, the midfielder said: “It is disappointing because we have been training hard and have been looking forward to his game all year and we came down to Sligo for one job – and that was to win.

“But unfortunately we came away with only one point on the table.

“It's tough to take considering we put ourselves into the position to win the game at six points up but we didn't kick on and see it out.

“We made some poor decisions with the ball and let them get back into the game.”

Turning his attention to this weekend's second round clash with Laois, the Forkhill man concluded: “Laois got a few over us last year so it should be an interesting game on Sunday.”