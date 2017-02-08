Crozier back as Omagh manager 08 February 2017





Paddy Crozier.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. Paddy Crozier.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Tyrone giants Omagh St Enda's have appointed former Derry boss Paddy Crozier as their new senior football manager.

Crozier, who led the Oak Leaf County to an Allianz League title in 2008, and was a selector with Louth last season, takes charge of the St Enda's club for 2017, having previously held the post in 2011.

Omagh clubmen Michael Flanagan and Conall McElholm will act as trainers in Crozier's backroom team.