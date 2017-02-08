Delaney blow for Kildare 08 February 2017





Kildare's Mark Delaney Kildare's Mark Delaney

Kildare hurlers will have to plan without the experienced Mark Delaney for their opening Allianz NHL Division 2A clash.

The Lilywhites head north where they will take on Armagh in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon (1.15 throw-in).

But they must do so without Delaney and manager Joe Quaid admitted to the Leinster Leader that it is a blow.

“He will be a huge loss to us,” said Quaid. “But look, that’s why we are trying to put together a panel so that when someone has to miss out for whatever reason, there is someone just as good ready and willing to come in and take the chance that comes their way.”

Quaid will be able to call on the likes of Tipperary native Dinny Stapleton, Limerick duo David and Michael Reidy and Kilkenny’s John Mulhall for the clash against the Orchard County.