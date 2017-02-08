O'Neill remains calm 08 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill is certainly not getting ahead of himself after a good start to the NFL campaign.

The Lilywhites looked outstanding as they trounced old rivals and neighbours Meath in their own backyard last Sunday.

The performance has peaked Kildare supporters’ expectations in the league, but O’Neill was quick to pure cold water on those presumptions as he stressed to the Leinster Leader that they are many tough games ahead starting with Cork this Sunday.

“We will definitely meet stronger teams and there is no need to be getting too excited, apart from the two points; performances will be better sometimes, hopefully, and sometimes we won’t play as well but as long as we keep on trying to do the right things and the Meath game was excellent in that regard,” said O’Neill.

He added: “There is a collective tightness in the squad this season, and I feel the approach we took in pre-season has helped that but let’s see how we get on against Cork next weekend at St Conleth’s.

“A different challenge again; they got a good point away to Galway, they are a very strong side but we are at home and after last weekend we will have big support, it could be a great game and we are already looking forward to it.”