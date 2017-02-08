Kelly eager to retain league status 08 February 2017





Eamonn Kelly.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Eamonn Kelly.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Consolidating their place in NHL Division 1B will be hard earned, according to Laois manager Eamonn Kelly.

A tough campaign lies in wait for the O’Moore County as they take on the likes of Galway, Limerick, Wexford, Offaly and Kerry.

Kelly admitted to the Leinster Express that their opening two matches against Kerry (this Sunday) and Offaly (February 18th) are the games that they must win as they face the big three of Galway, Limerick and Wexford after that.

“It’s going to be very tough in the league, I’d probably be happier if we had Galway, Wexford and Limerick in our first three games and then the others when we had everyone back, but it is, what it is,” said Kelly.

“We want to maintain our status in Division 1B, and it is going to be very competitive, and from there then we want to qualify back into the Leinster championship, and if we can do that I think we will have made good progress this year.”