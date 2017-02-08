Ryan to lead Faithful charge 08 February 2017





Offaly's Sean Ryan against Tipperary.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Offaly's Sean Ryan against Tipperary.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Midfielder Sean Ryan will captain the Offaly senior hurlers in 2017.

The Irish Independent reports that manager Kevin Ryan has handed the 30-year-old Birr clubman the honour of leading the Faithful County into battle.

Ryan's charges face an difficult opening Division 1B assignment with the visit of Galway to O'Connor Park on Sunday.

Joe Bergin remains a doubt after undergoing minor surgery before Christmas.