Creedon ready for dogfight 08 February 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois manager Peter Creedon is confident that the Division Three campaign will turn into a dogfight.

Their defeat to Louth last weekend puts a greater emphasis on their next two game against Armagh and Tipperary.

Armagh were held to a draw against Sligo, while Tipperary defeated Antrim in their opening games.

Already, it looks as if it will be a very tight campaign and Creedon believes that his charges can force their way back into challenging for promotion.

“The inter-county game is tough, you’ve got to be mentally strong and we’ve got to be mentally strong now, not to dwell on it, and maybe bring a renewed energy to Armagh at the weekend,” Creedon told the Leinster Express.

“We have two very tough games coming up against Armagh and Tipperary, so this could be a dogfight yet.”