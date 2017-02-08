Calf injury rules Brosnan out

08 February 2017

Dr Crokes' Eoin Brosnan and Dermot Ryan of The Nire contest a high ball.
Former Kerry star Eoin Brosnan has been ruled out of Dr Crokes All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final date with Corofin this Saturday.

Radio Kerry reports that the experienced three-time All-Ireland winner has failed to recover from a calf injury which he recently picked up in training.

Otherwise, the Killarney outfit will be at full strength for the penultimate stage encounter which is fixed for The Gaelic Grounds (4pm).




