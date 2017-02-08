Video: Amazing saves - how did this fella lose out?! 08 February 2017





CIT goalkeeper Patrick Collins prepares to make a save against NUIG in their Fitzgibbon Cup round 3 clash at CIT.

See a superb performance by CIT goalkeeper Patrick Collins against NUIG in the Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup last night in Cork.

All FOUR saves were in the second-half and showed remarkable reflexes but they weren't quite enough to prevent CIT from exiting the competition. They needed to win and led all the way until NUIG equalised in the last minute for a 0-19 to 0-19 draw.

The Cork No 2, who hails from Ballinhassig, certainly could not be blamed for the exit.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.