Carew eyes Tipp test 08 February 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

Sligo manager Niall Carew.

A point against Armagh in their opening game left Sligo supporters satisfied, but manager Niall Carew is already focused on the next game.

Tipperary will provide the opposition this Sunday as the games start to come thick and fast in the Division Three campaign.

And Carew is adamant that Armagh will be there or thereabouts when it comes to the final standings in the table.

Speaking to the Sligo Champion, he said: “Look, we’ll just take it one game at a time. We have Tipperary on Sunday and we’re looking forward to that but I was impressed with Armagh, they are after coming off a good season and had a good run out in the McKenna Cup.

“I think they won maybe three and lost one or something like that, but they were very competitive in that.”

