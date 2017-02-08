Wexford to maintain media ban 08 February 2017





General view of a Wexford flag.

Delegates at the latest meeting of the Wexford GAA County Board have agreed to uphold the media ban put in place.

A decision was made earlier in the year to exclude the media from county board meetings which was the first time this situation occurred in the history of the Wexford GAA board.

There were some objections to the move, but the Management Committee’s stance remains and the media will not be allowed into any of their meetings.

However, some delegates are still adamant that the ban should not have been implemented in the first place.

