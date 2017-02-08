Brosnan seeking club transfer 08 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford's Ben Brosnan with Eoin Culligan of Dublin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wexford footballer Ben Brosnan is looking to transfer to clubs within the county.

The talented forward is looking to move from Bannow-Ballymitty to Castletown but he must prove that he is living in the catchment area of the club.

If that can’t be done, it is unlikely that the move will go through anytime soon.

Brosnan is set to have his case heard at a county board sub-committee meeting next Tuesday, February 14th.

Castletown have already secured the transfer of former Donegal underage star Peter Devine who has been training with the Wexford senior footballers since before Christmas.

