Laois senior jersey remains a big lure for Tuohy 08 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Zach Tuohy in full flight for the Laois U21s in 2009.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Zach Tuohy still harbours ambitions of pulling on the O'Moore County jersey at inter-county senior level.

Currently playing his trade with Geelong in the AFL, the Portlaoise clubman, who won a Leinster MFC medal 10 years ago, hasn't ruled out the prospect of representing his county at some stage in the future.

“Some of my best times playing sport were playing with Laois,” he told LaoisToday.ie.

“That minor team in 2007 was brilliant.

“I'd love to play with Laois again. My father has watched Laois his whole life and if he ever gets to see me play senior for Laois I'm sure he'd be very happy.”