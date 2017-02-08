Ryan: Carlow is a 'must win' game 08 February 2017





Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan cannot stress enough the importance of Sunday’s NHL opener against Carlow.

The winners of the Division 2A campaign go straight up to 1B this year, unlike previous campaigns when a promotion/relegation play-off was used.

The Lake County and Carlow are the two favourites for promotion, so the onus is on both sides to get a win this weekend.

Ryan told the Westmeath Examiner that a win is essential, but he knows it won’t be easy especially with Colm Bonnar in charge.

“Colm Bonnar coming on board there is a big boost for them and, like us, they’ll probably already be looking ahead to Sunday as a ‘must-win’, even though it’s the first match,” said Ryan.

“Sunday is a massive game for us and we have trained hard for it.”