Ex-Westmeath footballer on the mend 08 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Tommy Warburton in action for the Westmeath U21s against Dublin in 2009.©INPHO/James Crombie.

A former Westmeath footballer has thanked everyone for their support following a near fatal accident.

Castledaly’s Tommy Warburton is still recovering from injuries sustained when he was struck by a jeep while walking home from a night out in New York.

Warburton has represented his native county and New York in recent years, but his football career is onhold as he recovers from severe injuries sustained during the accident which happened on December 20th.

Having been knocked unconscious, the talented footballer suffered multiple facial and skull fractures.

Although he regained consciousness a few hours after the accident, his balance and hearing are still causing him problems.

But Warburton admitted to the Westmeath Independent that he was overwhelmed by the support he received from near and far.

“Since the accident the amount of support has been overwhelming, both here and at home, from working in the bar and also from being involved in football, I want to thank everybody,” said Warburton.

“I had been hoping to get home around this time of the year, but obviously that won’t be happening now.”