Callanan not feeling any pressure 08 February 2017





Tipperary's Seamus Callanan

Seamus Callanan says his All-Ireland winning Tipperary team-mates can take up the slack if he fails to scale the lofty heights of recent seasons.

The Drom and Inch star doesn't feel under any added pressure to maintain his rich vein of scoring form because the Premier County dressing room is full of potential match winners.

“We have a lot of players there that can stand up to the plate,” he told The Irish Independent ahead of Saturday's league opener against Dublin in Croke Park.

“There's no pressure on any individual there. You go out and play hurling to enjoy yourself and that's what I try to do every day I play.

“Sometimes you won't score as much as you do in other days, but you have to take that too. Once you're enjoying the game, that's the main thing. That's what I play it for. I don't find pressure on any occasion.

“I work hard in training and I don't ever leave any stone unturned. If it doesn't work out for me on any given day, that's the way the game played out. Somebody else I'm sure will stand up.

“I don't ever put pressure on myself in that regard.”