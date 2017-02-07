Clare draws: Ballyea to face Wolfe Tones

07 February 2017

Ballyea captain Stan Lineen lifts the Munster club SHC trophy.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Ballyea have an All-Ireland club SHC final to look forward to but they now know who they will face in their first defence of the Clare title.

The draws for the club championships in the Banner County took place tonight with 16-teams in the SHC. Reigning county and Munster champions Ballyea were the second last team out of the draw.

In football champions Kilmurry Ibrickane were drawn against Wolfe Tones.

Clare SHC draw

Feakle v Clonlara,
Sixmilebridge v Clarecastle,
Cratloe v Whitegate,
Clooney-Quin v Newmarket,
Inagh-K v Crusheen,
Tulla v Doora-Barefield
O'Callaghan's Mills v Éire Og
Ballyea v Wolfe Tones

Clare SFC draw

Miltown v Doonbeg,
Kilfenora v O'Curry's,
Clondegad v St Sennans Kilkee,
St Breckan's v Cooraclare,
Corofin v Éire Óg
Lissycasey v Doora-Barefield,
Ennistymon v Cratloe,
Kilmurry Ibrickane v Wolfe Tones




