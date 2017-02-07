Fitzgibbon Cup round-up: holders through as quarter-finals decided 07 February 2017





DIT's Colm Byrne with Michael O'Neill of Mary Immaculate College during the Fitzgibbon Cup Round 3 game at Parnells GAA Club. DIT's Colm Byrne with Michael O'Neill of Mary Immaculate College during the Fitzgibbon Cup Round 3 game at Parnells GAA Club.

UL, Mary I, UCC, UCD and IT Carlow have all sealed their places in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals.

The eight final group games are taking place today and five have been completed this afternoon, with three more to follow at 7pm this evening.

UL confirmed progression to the last eight as Group B winners by virtue of a facile 4-31 to 2-13 victory away to DCU-St Patrick’s. Clare’s Bobby Duggan pointed twelve times and Tipperary’s John McGrath registered 1-8 for Brian Lohan’s charges, who had the luxury of taking off former Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly (0-3) at half time.

To reach the penultimate stage, the in-form Limerick college will have to see off DJ Carey’s IT Carlow, who got the better of 13-man GMIT at Carnmore – 6-20 to 0-11. IT Carlow needed an real landslide win to top Group A and get a home tie but came up short in that regard despite an unbelievable 3-12 haul from Laois' Stephen Maher and an impressive 27-point winning margin.

Alas, it was reigning champions Mary Immaculate College who claimed top spot in Group A by virtue of a whopping 5-28 to 1-8 defeat of DIT at Grangegorman. Limerick's Aaron Gillane top-scored with 3-9 for the defending champions, while his county colleagues Cian Lynch and Darragh O'Donovan contributed 0-6 and 1-2 respectively.

Meanwhile, UCC top Group D – they defeated Maynooth University by 0-22 to 0-14 – and will be joined in the quarter-finals by UCD, who proved far too strong for UUJ this afternoon, 1-25 to 0-5.

In the three 7pm throw ins, final hosts NUIG snuck through to the last eight when they earned a draw with Cork IT in Cork.



DCU made the finals for the first time in their history with a hard fought 0-19 to 1-14 win over Trinity in Santry.



LIT impressed with a 5-14 to 3-13 victory away to Waterford IT.



Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final pairings

UL v IT Carlow

Mary I v NUIG

LIT v UCD

UCC v DCU

UL - P Maher; L O’Connor, D Fitzgerald, G Ryan; J Henley, B Troy, J Forde (0-1); T Kelly (0-3), A McGuane (0-1); T Morrissey, B Duggan (0-12, 1f, 1'65), J P Lucey (0-1); D Gleeson, M Mullins (1-0), J McGrath (1-8, 0-6f, 1'65). Subs: L Lyons (1-2) for T Kelly, PJ Scully (1-1) for M Mullins, P Ryan for D Fitzgerald, R Lynch (0-1) for T Morrissey, A Morrissey (0-1) for J McGrath.

DCU-St Patrick’s - K Dunphy; R Tubrid, B McDowell, D O’Shea; G Malone, N Mullins, C Brady; J Barun, R Fitzpatrick; P Spellacy, B Ryan (2-7, 1-7f), S Morrissey (0-4); C Breathnach (0-1), M Og Storey, F Curran (0-2). Subs: T Devlin for C Breathnach, G Kelly for F Curran.

Referee - G Quilty.

**

Mary Immaculate College - C Barrett; D Sweeney (0-1), R English, E Quirke; C Twomey, R Maher (0-1), A Flynn (0-1); C Galvin (0-1), S Cahill; D O’Donovan (1-2), M O’Neill (0-2), A Gillane (3-9, 1-0pen, 0-5f); T Gallagher (1-0), C Lynch (0-6), L Meade (0-1). Subs: T Monaghan (0-4) for M O’Neill, S Burke for T Gallagher, T O’Mahony for C Lynch.

DIT - S Brennan; P Reilly, T Doyle, S McClelland; C Byrne, J Guiney (0-1f), J Kelly; C Taylor (0-2, 1f), B Maher; C O’Donoghue (1-0), D McNicholas (0-2f), L Blanchfield (0-1); J Walsh (0-1), R Greville, N Walsh (0-1). Subs: D Byrne for J Kelly, R Curley for N Walsh, C Byrne for B Maher, E O’Heir for J Kelly, A Nugent for D McNicholas.

Referee - B Gavin.

**

IT Carlow - E Rowland (0-1f); D Palmer, K Hannafin, R Brown; R Moran, D Healy, D O’Hanlon; J Doyle (0-2), C Dunford; C Dwyer (0-1), M Russell (1-0), M Kavanagh (0-3); J Fagan (1-0), S Maher (3-12, 0-8f, 0-2'65), C Bolger (1-0). Subs: T Gallagher for R Moran, T Nolan (0-1) for M Russell, M Redmond for J Doyle.

GMIT - J Forde; C Reilly, D Cronin, C Burke; B Toohey, R Doyle, L Kelly; D Conroy, J Mooney; J Mannion, D Burke, E McEvoy; D Mangan, I Creavan, A Ward. Subs: E Fallon for A Ward, S Conroy for E McEvoy.

Referee - M Murtagh.