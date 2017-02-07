Glensmen ready to hit ground running 07 February 2017





Antrim's Eoghan Campbell.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Antrim's Eoghan Campbell.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Eoghan Campbell says Antrim's hurlers have put in a lot of groundwork over the winter.

The Glensmen will open their Division 2A campaign at home to London this weekend and Campbell believes they are in good shape as the hurling league throw-in approaches:

"We all knew we needed a hard pre-season," the Cushendall clubman told The Irish News. "Even the challenge games and Walsh Cup, the difference in fitness now is night and day, there's a professionalism there.

"Neil [McManus], 'Shorty' [Paul Shiels] and Conor McCann are back in too and they're setting high standards for everyone.

"When it come to the likes of these Westmeath and Carlow games this year, we'll know we have that extra mile in us and not one of us out there will just disappear."