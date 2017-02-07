Forester braced for Division Two dogfight 07 February 2017





Monaghan's Owen Duffy with Mark Craig and Neil Forester of Derry.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Monaghan's Owen Duffy with Mark Craig and Neil Forester of Derry.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Derry's Neil Forester reckons points will be hard earned in Division Two of the national football league.

The Oak Leaf County opened their campaign with a draw against Clare in Celtic Park on Sunday and will travel to Navan this weekend to take on Meath, with more precious points on the line:

"There won't be a lot between the teams in this division. Look at Fermanagh against Down," Steelstown clubman Forester told The Irish News. "Kildare just up, Meath very strong and of course, there is Cork and Galway, so picking up any points is vital. So we'll take one point and build on it.

"We won our first two games last year and still ended up in a dogfight to stay in the division so winning those games doesn't guarantee you safety or anything else.

"That shows there is everything to play for in what will be a very tight division. Pick up a point, refocus straight away and try to prepare for the next game. That's all it is.

"We have Meath now. We drew with them last year in Owenbeg and played them in Championship so we have a good idea of who their key men are so hopefully we can come away with two points."